In preparation for his passing, Doug decided to write his own obituary.
On June 11, 2023, Doug Hulvey of Harrisonburg was called to his eternal home.
He graduated from JMU in 1978 and retired in 2021 from RR Donnelley/LSC Communications/Lakeside Book after over 40 years in the Logistics and Pricing departments.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randy and Velma Hulvey; his grandson, Camden Sullenger; and his wife, Kathy.
He is survived by his twin brother, Don Hulvey (Bonnie) and his children, Carolina Snyder (Craig) of CO, Wind Kornegay (Mercy) of NC, Jay Sullenger (Erin) of OR, Ben Sullenger (Brianne) of VA, Kelly Sullenger of VA; and grandchildren, Micha and Forest Snyder, Zayla, Leah, James, Wyatt and Isla Kornegay, Eli, Hannah, Reagan and Macy Sullenger, Colson and Carson Sullenger.
On Dec. 26, 1992, he married Robin Sonifrank Kornegay.
On Dec. 20, 2007, he married Kathy Vollmer Sullenger.
While not having any biological children, Doug was certainly richly blessed with the ones God placed in his life and the families he was grafted into.
He was a faithful member of the Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg.
At his request, he will be cremated and there will be no public service. After their first trip to the Holy Land together it was Kathy's and Doug's desire to have their ashes spread there by the family.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.