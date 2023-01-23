Douglas Allen McAlister, 68, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home. Mr. McAlister was born Sept. 23, 1954, in Page County and was a son of the late Jennings Frank and Margaret Maxine Tappy McAlister.
He loved to go fishing on the Shenandoah River. He also enjoyed camping and playing cards with family and friends on Friday nights. He was a carpenter with Nielsen Construction for many years before becoming disabled.
Douglas is survived by his children, James McAlister and girlfriend, Missy Miller, and Lori McAlister, all of Elkton and David McAlister of Shenandoah; companion, Debbie Knott and her daughter, Mary Kay Knott, of Shenandoah; brothers, Jennings F. “Tommy” McAlister Jr. of Shenandoah and Billy Jo McAlister of Elkton; mother of his children, Crystal McAlister Merica; and a granddaughter, Madeline Marie McAlister.
Following his wishes all services will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
