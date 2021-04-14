Douglas (Doug) Carl Grandle of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away early Sunday morning, April 11, 2021, with family by his side. Survived by his daughter, Anna Grandle; daughter, Katie Watkins and husband, Erick; son, Tony Tallent and wife, Jeannie; grandchildren, Mara Tallent and Wheeler Watkins; brother, Ted Grandle; niece, Tiffany Bowman, and former wife, Tina Grandle.
Doug had a larger-than-life personality with a mindset that rules and limitations were just simply suggestions. He lived by his own accord and often defying the odds. Born to the late Genevieve Wilbarger and late Edward Grandle, Doug was raised in Bridgewater, Va., alongside his brother, Ted, and late brother, Steve. The Grandle brothers were known for relentlessly seeking all the thrills life had to offer.
After graduating from Turner Ashby High School, Doug would go on to become a salesman for Marvel and Shenandoah Poultry companies traveling throughout the East Coast. Later he took his dream job as a realtor at Smith Mountain Lake commuting by boat showing waterfront properties. The Shenandoah Valley would eventually call him home to his family and friends where he traveled as a salesman for American Mine Research and later spending the remainder of his professional career in real estate.
Being an avid fisherman, Doug had a true love for the water, always with hope of reeling in the next big one. Nevertheless, he always seemed to come home with a good story. Most importantly he was a beloved friend and father who never hesitated to extend a helping hand or travel to great lengths to ensure the health and happiness of others. He will be remembered and missed as the straight-shooting confidante with a fun-loving character who lived for letting the good times roll.
Doug’s family would like to express their utmost gratitude to the UVA Medical teams and their valiant efforts that assisted Doug in his final days and moments.
A celebration of life will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. Prior to the service, family will receive visitors starting at Noon.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue located at 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
