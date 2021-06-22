Douglas Earl Fleming
On Monday, June 14, 2021, Douglas Earl Fleming, 51, went to be with the Lord. Doug was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on June 10, 1970, to James Waldo Fleming and Dolly Bricker Fleming, who preceded him in death.
Doug graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1988 where he was affectionately known as “Big Doug.” He received his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education from Bridgewater College where he played football for the Eagles.
On Dec. 8, 2000, he married Debra Smith Fleming. He is also survived by two daughters, Alexis Rae Fleming and Mckenzie Woodlyn Fleming; brothers, Steven Fleming and Joseph Fleming (wife, Melissa; daughters, Jaime and Jenna). He was Uncle Doug to many nieces and nephews.
Doug was an avid sports fan who never missed watching the Washington Redskins. He could regularly be found in one of the local gyms clanging and banging iron. He also dedicated much of his time to studying the Bible.
Doug possessed an infectious smile and sense of humor that was hard to forget. He will be missed by many as he never met a stranger and had friends from all walks of life.
A memorial service, officiated by his brother, Joe, will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren, 315 South Dogwood Drive, Harrisonburg, Va. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather in the social hall for a time of fellowship and sharing memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Winston Salem Rescue Mission, PO Box 595, Winston-Salem, NC 27102-0595.
