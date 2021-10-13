Douglas Eugene “Poppy” Caracofe, 66, of McGaheysville, passed away with his wife and daughters by his side on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Poppy was born on June 7, 1955, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Barbara Caracofe Shifflett of McGaheysville and the late James Edward Shifflett.
Poppy attended Montevideo High School and farmed for most of his life, beginning at a young age, but he was considered a jack-of-all-trades. Most often, he could be found on carnival grounds, hanging out at the Penn Laird 7-Eleven, or driving an ice-cream truck for Sarah’s. Poppy was most known for his volunteer work at Cub Run Elementary School, where he also worked in the cafeteria.
In addition to his mother, Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon Leake Caracofe. Also surviving are two daughters, Miranda “Mandy” Ingram and husband, Billy, II of Goshen, and Melody Miller and fiancé, Tristan Sprouse, Sr. of Stuarts Draft; brother, James Shifflett and wife, Debbie, of North Carolina; three sisters, Linda Stoner and husband, Bobby, of Port Republic, Brenda Wilberger and husband, Wayne, of Keezletown, and Wanda Smith and husband, Steve, of New Market; five grandchildren, Kellie Caracofe and companion, James Alexander, of San Antonio, Texas, Jacob Carson of McGaheysville, Marleigh Miller of Bridgewater, Billy Ingram, III of Goshen and Tristan Sprouse, Jr. of Stuarts Draft, as well as his grand dog, Gizzy.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Gail Heiston officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021, at the funeral home. Friends may also call or visit the family home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spotswood High School Athletic Boosters, c/o Football Team, 368 Blazer Drive, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.