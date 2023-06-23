Douglas Franklin Bowman, 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his home after a long illness.
Mr. Bowman was born Jan. 19, 1948, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late William Franklin and Mary Laurine (Propst) Bowman.
Doug was President of Bowman Plumbing, Heating and Electric for 47 years prior to his retirement. He also owned and operated Rocktown Antiques. He was an avid collector of Coca Cola and Harrisonburg Memorabilia and had some of his antiques displayed in local museums.
Mr. Bowman coached farm league baseball for more than 40 years, coaching his son and grandsons. He played softball until he was 74. He was also a professional duck pin bowler and won two tournaments. Doug was a member of the B.P.O.E. No. 450, Keezletown Ruritan Club and Harrisonburg Eagles No. 4150. Doug also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and poker. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Bowman, in 1993.
Mr. Bowman is survived by his children, Debra Lynn Smith and husband, Jeffery, of Mount Crawford, Douglas Franklin Bowman II and wife, Chasity, of Harrisonburg; sisters, Katherine Snyder of Alexandria, Va., Beth Holt and husband, Lee, of Crossville, Tenn.; Fresh Air Fund brother, Jim Ciccone and wife, MaryAnn of Matthews, N.C.; four grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Sarah Green, Teddy Bowman and Annie Bowman; three great-grandchildren, Piper Green, Finn Green and Rowan Smith; nephews, Aaron Snyder and wife, Jan, and family, and Nathan Waggy and family.
Doug was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Joseph Snyder, the late husband of his sister, Katherine Snyder.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Wayne Wright Officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 30, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Chapel of Kyger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
