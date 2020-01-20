Douglas Franklin Hammer Sr.
Douglas Franklin Hammer Sr., 73, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Hammer was born, May 29, 1946, in Elkton, and was a son of the late Jesse Edward and Rosa Dean Hammer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Bernie, Rodney, Owen, Billy and Wampler Hammer, and four sisters, Rosalie Pryce, Janet Roach, Doris Helfrich and Marietta Marshall.
Doug was a graduate of Montevideo High School and was a strong believer in the Lord. He enjoyed farming for most of his life and later went on to work at Rockingham Co-op in Elkton for many years. While at co-op, he enjoyed giving flowers to others as a sign of friendship and candy to kids to make them happy. Woodworking was a great passion of his and he could often be found whittling wood and carving pieces into small birds. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed.
On Aug. 27, 1973, he married Elizabeth “Libby” Ann Hammer, who survives. He is also survived by his son, Douglas “Dougie” F. Hammer Jr. and fiancée, Kelly Breeden, of Elkton; daughter, Rosa Ann Hammer of Elkton; brothers, Roland, Larry, Mensel and Randy Hammer; sisters, Jetta Raynes, Wanda Comer and Margie Mayes; grandchildren, Irie “Pumpkin Seed” Elizabeth Hammer, Madison “Maddie”, Regan and Kennedy “KK” Voight, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in the family cemetery at his family home place in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Doug’s family would like to thank Timmy, Susie and Josh Turner for all that they have done to help us take care of Doug for the past few weeks and days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
