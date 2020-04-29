Douglas Hugh Long, 76, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away April 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 31, 1944, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Raymond Hugh and Mildred Caplinger Long.
Doug was a diesel mechanic for Penske before retiring.
On May 29, 1965, he married the former Carolyn Dellinger, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Jo Ellen Sirles and husband, Rob, of Chesterfield, Va.; one granddaughter (the apple of his eye) Samantha Ann Sirles of Chesterfield; one sister, Sue Ellen Breeden and husband, Jerry, of Stanardsville, Va.; and sisters-in-law, Dawn Long, Jo Ann Jones, Fay Sellers, Doris Whitmore and Marilyn Golladay.
His brother, John Thomas Long, and brother-in-law, Brent Golladay, preceded him in death.
Pastor Marilyn Heishman will conduct a private graveside service at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ Cemetery near Timberville.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.