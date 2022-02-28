Douglas Jon Staib
Douglas “Doug” Jon Staib, 53, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Feb. 14, 2022. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on Nov. 13, 1968, to Jon and Barbara (Zemanski) Staib.
He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts with Honors from James Madison University. Doug was a fantastic lyricist, who wrote and composed music. He was also a very talented artist who was self-employed as a graphic designer. Doug enjoyed driving around town in his F150, listening to music, and visiting friends. He was a caring and generous man, who will be missed by family and friends.
Doug is survived by his parents, Jon and Barbara Staib; brother, Eric Staib; sister-in-law, Jen Staib; and nieces, Shelby and Katie Staib.
Services for Doug were private. Burial took place in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio (419-666-1566). Online condolences may be left at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
