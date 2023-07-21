Douglas Lane Bush, 78, of McGaheysville, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born on May 11, 1945 in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Mart Edward and Maggie Lee Morris Bush.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Brownell; brothers, Wayne Bush, Alden Bush; beloved cat “Lucky”.
Douglas worked as a well driller for many years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially loved spending time with his friends over coffee at C&S Diner in Elkton. He was an honorary member of the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Co.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Louise Bush; daughter, Lisa May and husband, Adam; brother, James “Eddie” Bush; many special friends and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Archie Lam officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
