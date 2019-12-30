Douglas McArthur Dean, 77, of McGaheysville, passed away Dec. 28, 2019. Mr. Dean was born Jan. 15, 1942, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Oliver and Iris Meadows Dean.
He attended the Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church and was an avid hunter and loved shooting his guns at the range with friends and family. He had worked at Lake Anna Nuclear Power Plant and retired from Greenwood Construction at Merck as a carpenter after many years. He was a loving husband and an amazing dad and granddad who will be missed by all those who knew him.
Mr. Dean is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Dean; sons, Rick Dean of Baconton, Ga., and Ronnie Dean and wife, Cherril, of Elkton; brothers, Orlando Dean and wife, JoAnne, of McGaheysville and Danny Dean and wife, Brinda, of Elkton; sisters, Madeline Lam, Patricia Crawford, Carol Lee Dean, Diane Dean and husband Jerry, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Richard Dean, Nick Dean and wife, Kayla, Katie Dean, Hannah Tatom, David Smith, Austin Smith, Sasha Andrews and husband, Kyle, Derek Dean and wife, Allison, Blake Dean and fiancée, Brittany; and 12 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Dean.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
The family will receive 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the McGaheysville Fire Company, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
