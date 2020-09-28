Douglas William Shifflett, 58, of Rockingham, died Sept. 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 26, 1962, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Ruth Crider Shifflett Merbach of Broadway and the late Ray Shifflett.
Known to many by his nickname and CB radio handle, as “Dump Trucker”, he owned and operated a dump truck for most of his career. He also worked for R.S. Monger and Sons for a number of years. Doug was heavily involved in CB radio.
He was married to the former Kay Crider, who survives of Singers Glen.
Also surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Kline and husband, Daniel, of Singers Glen; a son, Johnathan Shifflett of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren, Aydan, Echo, and Iris Kline, Madison Trumbo, Levi, Amelia, and Ben Shifflett; a sister, Barbara Crider and husband, Larry, of Criders; a brother, Kenneth Shifflett and wife, Terry, of Broadway; his companion, Roxie Salmons of Rockingham; and his beloved four-legged companion, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Varner Grogg.
His body will be cremated and a service will be announced at a later date.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Wednesday anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to sign a guest book.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
