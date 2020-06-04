Doyle Wayne Williams
Doyle Wayne Williams, 51, of Timberville, Va., died June 2, 2020, at Augusta Health Center. He was born Aug. 22, 1968, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Homer Woodrow and Beatrice Biller Williams.
Doyle was a peer coach at Community Services Board in Harrisonburg. He was a member of Timberville Church of the Nazarene and a member of Timberville Fire Department.
Surviving are one sister, Rainey W. Moyers and husband, Andy, of Timberville; one brother, the Rev. Donald W. Williams and wife, Paulette, of Valrico, Fla.; nieces and nephews, who were like brothers and sisters to him, Tim, Kim, Chris, Dina, Melissa, Amanda and Wes; and sisters-in-law, Gale Aquino and Cathy Williams.
Two brothers, the Rev. Douglas L. Williams and Branty L. Williams, preceded him in death.
Pastor Todd Thomas will conduct a private graveside service Friday at St. Luke’s U.C.C. Cemetery near Timberville.
A register book will be available to sign from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberville Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 101, Timberville, VA 22853 or Timberville Church of the Nazarene, 15849 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
