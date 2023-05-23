Dr. Carl Nelson Shull, 95-1/2, of Elizabethtown, PA, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Masonic Village Healthcare Center. Born in Mt. Clinton, VA, and raised in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late H.E. Shull and Marie Meeks Shull. He was the loving and devoted husband of Dorothy Huffman Shull for more than 70 years!
Carl was a graduate of Harrisonburg High School, Bridgewater College, Northwestern University (M.M), and Florida State University (Ph.D.). He served in the U.S. Navy Air Transport Service and as Chaplain’s Assistant and Organist at the U.S. Naval Receiving Station in Anacostia, MD. Carl was an Assistant Professor of Music at Greensboro College in NC then moved to Elizabethtown where he served at the College as Director of Music Education, Chair of the Music Department, and Chair of the FAPA Department, retiring in 1987. He received grants allowing him to research various aspects of music internationally (1969-70 Vienna, Austria; 1978 Univ. of Kansas; 1987 England).
As a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren, Carl supported the Brethren Disaster Relief Auction and Brethren Housing Association Golf Tournament. Additionally, he served as Organist and/or Choir Director at many churches in NC, FL, and PA, playing for services, weddings, and funerals. He composed multiple organ and piano works including organ voluntaries and hymn tunes based on compositions. He aided the Elizabethtown Historical Society as treasurer.
Carl enjoyed family dinners and celebrations, nourishing old friendships and making new ones, weekly extended-family Zoom sessions, and viewing musical and sporting events, including those of his grand and great-grandchildren. Favorite activities included gardening and sharing his vegetable bounty, golfing, camping, fishing, voraciously reading classics and historical literature, watching PBS classic programs, The Curse of Oak Island, cooking, baking, listening to classical and sacred music, carpentry, collecting coins and rare books, keeping a daily diary for 60 years, and doing crossword puzzles in pen. He and Dot drove, flew, and cruised the world visiting 40 countries and accomplished their goal of visiting all 50 states. They appreciated God’s Creation as well as learning about different cultures and made friends wherever they went. Carl lived independently until one week prior to his passing. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Lancaster General Hospital and Masonic Village.
While not hesitant to share his opinion, Carl would respectfully listen when others shared theirs. He strongly valued life-long education, teaching others and also learning from them. He was proud of his family members’ activities and accomplishments but humble about his own. He will be remembered for his enduring faith in God, positive outlook, strong work ethic, musical talents, concern for others, anecdotes from his amazing memory, and expressions of gratitude.
Carl is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Susan Schoenberger (Robert), Jim Shull, and Nancy Becker (Delwayne); grandchildren, Michael Schoenberger (Trisha), Andrew Schoenberger (Jamie), and Aaron, Lila and Samuel Becker; great-grandchildren, Dallan, Tavan, Isla, Siena, and Lucca Schoenberger. All live in Elizabethtown except Jim who resides in Delta, PA. He is also survived by siblings, Goldie Roller of Dixon, IL, and Mark Shull of Sykesville, MD.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mt. Joy Street. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00. Interment will occur at Woodbine Cemetery, Harrisonburg, VA, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research or Brethren Housing Association. To watch a livestream of the service, view https://www.youtube.com/c/ElizabethtownChurchoftheBrethren. To express a condolence, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
