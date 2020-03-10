Dr. Challace Joe McMillin
Dr. Challace Joe McMillin, age 77, died peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Va., on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Gilt Edge, Tenn., on March 18, 1942, to the late Albert Sidney and Clara Hill McMillin.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Quinn McMillin; daughter, Lisa Wooley and husband, Mike, of Nashville, Tenn.; son, Sid McMillin of Pray, Mont.; and two grandchildren, Christopher Wooley and Rachael Wooley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Wayne McMillin; and sister-in-law, Paulette Tate McMillin.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St. in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Stephanie Sorge officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at James Madison University.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Challace McMillin Endowed Athletic Scholarship, c/o JMU Foundation MSC 8501, Harrisonburg, VA 22807 or Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
