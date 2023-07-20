Dr. Charles Raymond ‘Chuck’ Vogan Jr.
Dr. Charles Raymond “Chuck” Vogan Jr., 73, of Grottoes, Va., passed away July 17, 2023, at home. A son of the late Charles R. Vogan Sr. and surviving mother, Betty Jean Henry Vogan, he was born June 13, 1950, in New Brighton, Pa.
Chuck was a beloved pastor and Biblical scholar who published 67 books in the field of Biblical studies (which can be found at ravenbrook.org), taught as a professor of theology, and was a mentor for many Bible students. He enjoyed fine woodworking and was an accomplished portrait artist. He loved astronomy, listening to music, especially Bach and Gospel Bluegrass, ham radio, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family. More than anything else he desired to see many come to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ and learn His ways. A true modern-day Puritan, Dr. Vogan’s life and work were a testament to the Lord of his life.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Elma Ritchie Vogan; two daughters, Wendy McNeil and husband, Joseph, and Heidi Shell and husband, Glenn; four sons, Jeremy Vogan and wife, Lynn, Andrew Vogan and wife, Sally, Dustin Vogan, Benjamin Vogan and wife, Kimberly; a sister, Judith Scherer and husband, Daniel; and 13 grandchildren, Steven, Samuel, Emily, Paul, Hannah, Elizabeth, Marie, Colette, Bryce, Jesse, Rachel, Sophie, and Kenzie.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Vogan.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders with Pastor Young Choe officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
