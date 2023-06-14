Churchill L. Blakey, MD, age 84, passed to the other side on June 12, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was a resident of Broadway, Va., formerly of Wenonah, N.J.
He was the son of Mamie and J.C. Blakey, Eqs. of Birmingham, Ala. He married the former Gretchen Whitaker on June 15, 1963.
He was a family physician for 35 years and had many awards and office positions. He was twice named Physician of the Year by the Visiting Nurses of South Jersey. He held many offices with the Gloucester County American Medical Assoc. and represented the five southern counties of N.J. for the N.J. State AMA. He was a member of the American Family Physicians Assoc.
He was a council member for the Borough of Wenonah for six years and ran for Gloucester County Freeholder three times. During his time in Wenonah, he was a member and officer of the Lions Club. He continued his membership with the Broadway Lions Club. All knew him as a history buff and duplicate bridge contender. He was only 20 pts short of the Silver Life Master rank
As a child and young man he spent his summers in Beattyville, Ky., hometown of his parents and his grandmother, Molly Lyon. There he picked up a lifelong passion for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. Being from Alabama, he was also a fanatic about the U of Alabama football team.
He graduated from Vanderbilt University, summa cum laude, and then graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. He interned at the University of Alabama Hospital, was a resident at Norfolk General, and then served in the U.S. Navy as a ship's physician.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Elizabeth, and many cousins. He leaves his wife, Gretchen Whitaker Blakey, just days short of 60 years of marriage; his son, James W. Blakey of Harrisonburg; daughter, Elizabeth Clare (Bob) Lumley of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Mathlan Lumley of Littleton, Colo. and Elizabeth Lumley of Gladstone, Ore.; sisters-in-law, Selma Whitaker of Broadway and Mary (Travis) Blalock of Albemarle County, Va. and cousin, John Kirschner of Georgia.
Cremation will be private with interment at the Blakey Cemetery in Beattyville, Ky.
The family will be at home on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Online condolences at the McMullen funeral home: www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
