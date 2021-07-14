A service of thanks and remembrance for the life of Dr. Dale Vernon Ulrich (March 1, 1932-March 3, 2021) will take place at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021. All are welcome. We ask that you kindly wear a mask if you have not been vaccinated.
