Dr. Daniel Wayne Metzler
Dr. Daniel Wayne Metzler, 69, of Mount Crawford, Va., passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, surrounded by family in his home.
Dan was born March 4, 1953, in Chicago, Ill. to the late Dr. David G. Metzler and Doris Kesler Metzler.
He received his undergraduate degree from Bridgewater College where he was a standout track athlete. In 1975, he set the record for outdoor pole-vaulting at Bridgewater College previously held by Olympic Champion Bob Richards, a record that stands today. He received his doctorate of philosophy from Emory University where he met his first wife with whom he shared four children.
Dan was fortunate to find love again with his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Metzler, with whom he enjoyed many happy years. He co-founded Metzler Brothers Contractors with his late brother, Burton Metzler, which proudly served the Valley for 30 years. He was a selfless father who nurtured the individual curiosities of each of his kids. Dan had a wonderful sense of humor and modeled true patience and forgiveness. His family will forever cherish memories of his warm smile and gentle spirit.
Dan Metzler is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Metzler; children, David Metzler and wife, Brooke, of Bridgewater, Genita Nolan and husband, Tatum, of Bellingham, Wash., Joey Metzler and wife, Allison, of Bridgewater, Clara Metzler and husband, Evan Bullard of Mount Solon; sibling, Steve Metzler and wife, Karen; sisters-in-law, Diane Metzler, Laurel Byler, Suzanne Peterson and husband, David; grandchildren, Mikayla Laura Metzler, Cedar Daniel Nolan, Lily Clara Nolan, Josie Jean Metzler, Sloane Lea Metzler; and grandpup, Ginger Metzler Bullard.
In addition to his father and brother, Dan was preceded in death by his former wife, Martha Guadalupe Garibay-Metzler; brother-in-law, Joe Byler, and his mother’s second husband, Dale Ulrich.
A memorial service celebrating Dan’s life will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Jeff Carr officiating. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massanutten Regional Library or the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum in honor of Dan’s lifelong curiosity and love of reading.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting johnsonfs.com.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.