Dr. Donald Lee Musselman passed away on Sept. 10, 2021. He was reunited with his parents, Vernon and Jean MacLeod Musselman, in that Bluegrass corner of Heaven. Donald was born on Feb. 28, 1947, in Denver, Colo., and moved with his family to Lexington, Ky., in 1948.
Donald was a third-generation educator; following in his father’s footsteps. He earned his BA at Georgetown College, his MA at the University of Kentucky and his PhD at Colorado State University. Donald began his teaching career at Bryan Station High School in Lexington, Ky., and then the University of Missouri, St Louis. He spent most of his career as a professor of Computer Information Systems at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va.
A valuable member of the JMU community, Donald was a freshman advisor and could often be seen at JMU athletic events cheering on the Dukes. As a teacher, he was known for his dry wit and infectious laugh. He taught with humor, cared for his students and was well-liked in return.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Karen Lee Musselman of Harrisonburg, Va.; his sister, Cathy and brother-in-law, Ed Melton of Richmond, Va.; his niece, Lauren Lineweaver (Chris) and her children, Olivia and Charlie; his niece, Whitney Jerdal (Lane) and her children, Charlotte, Mary Lane and Shepherd. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Amy Pence, and stepgrandchildren, Caitlyn and Zachary Crawford.
An avid UK Wildcats fan for 65 years, Donald could be found in Rupp Arena cheering as part of the Big Blue Nation. He enjoyed all UK sports, but basketball was his favorite.
Donald served his country as an Army Reservist. He was a longtime, active member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church and had been a Kiwanian for many years, serving as Treasurer for most of that tenure.
Donald was generous to a fault; with his time, money and love. Many family members, friends, and even acquaintances have been recipients of his generosity as he often shared “pennies from heaven.”
A private service will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.
