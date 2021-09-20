Dr. Frederick Elliott Murray, 89, of Broadway, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market. He was born May 23, 1932, in Harrisburg, Pa., and was the son of the late Charles Ira and Florrie Tanner Murray.
As a younger man, he was a talented jazz drummer, a college basketball All-Star, and a Marine Corp veteran of the Korean War. Having graduated from Lynchburg College with a degree in English Literature, he embarked on a career in radio and television. He moved to Pensacola, Fla., to take a position at WEAR-TV where he met and married the love of his life, Maggie Jean Moylan. Looking for a more secure profession, he decided on dentistry, moving his family to Morgantown, W.Va., where he graduated from the University of West Virginia School Of Dentistry in 1968. Dr. Murray practiced dentistry in the Broadway-Timberville area for 28 years, retiring to Fripp Island, S.C. in 1998. After enjoying five years of retirement, he returned to the Harrisonburg area to practice dentistry with Dr. David Hall. He retired again in 2008. Dr. Murray was much loved by his patients, referred to by many as the “Gentle Giant.” He loved his patients in return.
He and Jean were married for 65 years and the great joys of their lives were their children, grandchildren, and great-granchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Grand Neilsen Murray.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Tracey Long and husband, Eddie, of Broadway; son, Dr. Scott Murray and wife, Dawn, of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Amanda Long of Amherst, Ohio, Adam Long and wife, Laura, of Ivy, Abby Chick and husband, Matt, of New Market, Hanna Evans and husband, Matt, of McGaheysville; great-grandchildren, Eliza Brock Long, Lena Elizabeth Chick, Cora Beth Evans, and Olivia Campbell Long.
His body was cremated and all services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
