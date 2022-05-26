Gabriel Tomás Meza Garcia, DVM, 90, of McGaheysville, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Meza was born in Talca, Chile on Sept. 28, 1931, to the late Teobaldo Meza and Flora Garcia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lilian Meza; and a brother, Claudio Meza.
On Dec. 7, 1965, Gabriel married his wife, Marta Fidalgo De Meza, who survives. In 1969, he and his family moved to the U.S. Dr. Meza was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Dr. Meza received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Chile and a master’s in virology from the University of Delaware. He was well known in the world of poultry virology and diagnostics having presented papers at various world Congresses. He began his career at the Florida Department of Agriculture and retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture after working for 26 years in addition to his career, he was also a member of the AVMA (American Veterinary Medical Association), and the AAAP (American Association of Avian Pathology).
In addition to his wife, Gabriel is survived by daughters, Ximena Killen and fiancé, E.B. Miller and Marisa O. Medina and husband, Neftali; sons, Rodrigo Olguin and wife, Johana, Alvaro Olguin and wife, Jean and Alejandro Olguin and wife, Veronica; 13 grandchildren, as well as seven great-grandchildren and numerous extended families in Chil𝑒.
The family will be receiving friends at Kyger Funeral Home on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will follow the visitation.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. A burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McGaheysville Rescue Squad, 80 Stover Drive, McGaheysville, VA 22840.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.