Dr. Gary Lee Shaffer, 78, died July 11, 2021, at his home in Bowling Green, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Lyman Shaffer and Stella Katherine (Swink) Shaffer; his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Shaffer and his brother, Robert G. “Bob” Shaffer. He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Gregory (Charles) and Leslie Pfingston (Robert) of Bowling Green, Ky.; his two grandchildren, Emma Pfingston and Joel Pfingston; two nephews; two nieces and a number of grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Born in Dayton, Ohio on Oct. 24, 1942, he was a graduate of Monroe Township High School and Murray State College. After teaching high school history, he obtained his master’s degree followed by his Doctorate in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. He spent most of his professional career as Professor of Education at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. He retired in 2004 from Middle Tennessee State University.
Prior to retirement, he was an active member of the College Reading Association, and was honored to have served as Treasurer, and later, President of the association. He always made sure to join the Kiwanis club in whichever town he lived. As an avid RVer in his retirement, he traveled much of the U.S. with his wife, Peggy, and their beloved cat. He loved baseball, especially his “Reds”, along with a nightly bowl of cereal. He was a loving and generous father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at The Presbyterian Church, 1003 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at the Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.