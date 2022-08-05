Dr. Gene Lee Yoder, 72, of Rockingham, died Aug. 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
His body will be cremated and there will not be any services.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers to please make a contribution to a charity of one’s choice in Gene’s memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
