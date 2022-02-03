Hasan Gungor Ozinal, M.D., died at the age of 91 on January 1, 2022, in Laurel, Maryland. On the following day he was buried beside his wife at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was born on June 11, 1930, in Uskudar (part of present-day Istanbul), Turkey. Dr. Ozinal was preceded in death by his mother, Ayse Nevzat Ozinal and his father, Ali Ramiz Ozinal. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, also a physician, Dr. Ulku Sencer Ozinal. Dr. Ozinal leaves behind two sons and three grandchildren: Erol Alaeddin Ozinal, wife, Ivy, daughter, Inara, and son, Isaac of Randallstown, Maryland; and Alper Ali Ozinal, wife, Francesca and daughter, Clementine of Bethesda, Maryland.
Dr. Ozinal is the maternal grandson of Tumgeneral (Major General) Alaeddin Koval, who served in the Army of the Ottoman Empire and then later the Army of the Republic of Turkey. Dr. Ozinal grew up in a unique environment being raised in the Major General’s house where he was afforded constant informal mentorship from various military personnel as the Major General's widow was assigned military assistants, a common courtesy at the time for widows of her husband’s rank, for the rest of her life.
Dr. Ozinal graduated from the Istanbul University, Turkish Republic Medical School in 1957. Before marriage, he took various physician positions at Flower Hospital in Toledo, Ohio; Bridgeport, Connecticut Hospital; the Army of the Republic of Turkey (drafted and performed compulsory military service as a physician in Artvin, Turkey); Misericordia Hospital in Bronx, New York; Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the United States Army Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany (civilian medical officer).
Dr. Ozinal was married in 1969 in Izmir, Turkey, the hometown of his wife. Once married, he took physician positions in Istanbul University, Turkish Republic Medical School Hospital; the Milford, Delaware Hospital; and Prince George's Hospital Center in Cheverly, Maryland.
Subsequently, Dr. Ozinal lived and worked most of his married life in Central Virginia. He and his wife took physician positions in the Gordonsville, Virginia Hospital (1978-80), and subsequently, together opened a private medical practice in Charlottesville, Virginia (1980-82). Dr. Ozinal spent the final 18 years of his career as a physician, working for the Commonwealth of Virginia, at the Staunton, Virginia Correctional Center (1982-00).
Dr. Ozinal spent 31 years living in Waynesboro, Virginia (1984-15). During this time, Dr. Ozinal and his wife officially became United States citizens in 2000. After his wife died, he lived the remainder of his life in Laurel, Maryland (2015-22) near his children.
Dr. Ozinal was a lifelong fitness enthusiast and lover of sports. In his early years, he enjoyed a variety of recreational exercise and sports such as horseback riding, skiing, soccer, and swimming. Later in life, Dr. Ozinal developed a passion for working on his tennis game and was an avid follower of professional tennis, while introducing his younger son to the sport, and later traveling to many junior tournaments together. He was a University of Virginia sports fan who loved to arrange his schedule around watching their games on television. Dr. Ozinal also enjoyed watching both the National Basketball Association and National Football League. Outside of sports, he enjoyed playing the piano and watching musical programs.
His children feel blessed to have had Dr. Ozinal as their father and view him as the best father they could have had.
Dr. Ozinal's family would like to thank Abbas Rawoot and the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley, Johnson Funeral Service, and Eastlawn Memorial Gardens for their immediate assistance and cooperation in arranging the funeral services for Dr. Ozinal on January 2, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes any donations be made to the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley, at 1330 Country Club Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.