Dr. Hobart Garfield Hansen
Dr. Hobart Garfield Hansen, 97, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
He was born Aug. 10, 1923, in Hancock, N.Y., the son of Hobart Garfield Hansen Sr. and Dorothy N. Hansen. Dr. Hansen received his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degrees from Columbia University, and his medical degree in clinical psychiatry from the University of Virginia.
The Hansens moved to Staunton, Va., in 1951, where he was employed at Western State Hospital. He held several titles there, the last being the Director from 1967-77. After leaving WSH, he became the Director of Medical Services at Massanutten Mental Health Center in Harrisonburg, Va. He was a consultant to several Mental Health Clinics during his later career, and served on numerous mental health boards and committees. He had several professional honors including the dedication of the H.G. Hansen Building at Western State Hospital in 1992.
In Staunton, Va., the Hansen’s were long time members of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. After moving to Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury in 1999, they became members of Christ Episcopal Church.
Bart was very active at SVWC and enjoyed participating in several committees. During the last few years, Bart looked forward to visits from his family. The highlights of those visits were his two great-grandaughters, Elowen and Camren.
Dr. Hansen married Archer Ellis Hansen on Sept. 3, 1949, in Amherst, Va. She preceded him in death, Nov. 8, 2008.
He is survived by his son, Christian Hansen and partner, Janet Saunders, of Waynesboro, Va.; a daughter, Ellis Hansen, of Fairfax, Va.; two grandchildren, Josiah Hansen and spouse, Tori, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Jacob Hansen of Staunton, Va., and two great-granddaughters, Elowen and Camren Hansen.
A memorial service will be held at The Abby at Westminster Canterbury, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Winchester, with The Rev. Elizabeth Lewis, chaplain SVWC, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Fund at Westminster Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603 or Plains Area Day Care Center, 12059 Daphna Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
