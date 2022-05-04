Dr. Jacqueline Dovel Driver of Harrisonburg passed from this life and on to her next adventure while residing at Bridgewater Home on April 21, 2022, surrounded by her children. Jackie was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 30, 1929, the eldest child of Olin Andrew and Mary Alice Garber Dovel.
For 71 years, Jackie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was dearly loved and is survived by her children, Rebecca Driver, Donald (Linda) Driver, Shon (Jack) Tucker, and Kendall (Pat) Driver. Her grandchildren with whom she shared many adventures are Jason (Vanessa) Tucker, Ashley (Jasmine) Driver, Brice (Jaimie) Tucker, and Anne Whitney (Kevin) Flint. She had six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister, Vivian D. Warden and sisters-in-law, Cathy Dovel and Lorraine Dovel, and former brothers-in-law, John Driver and Beverly (Susan) Driver and sister-in-law, Audrey Driver.
Besides her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brothers, Olin A. Dovel and Edward Dovel, and sister, Dorothy Dovel Jeffries; and her former husband, Donald Driver Sr., and his siblings, Blanche Miller and Sidney Driver.
Jackie received her Bachelor and Master degrees from Madison College. She earned a PhD in Psychology from the University of Maryland in 1974. Jackie began her career as a Reading Teacher and then served many creative years as the Fourth Grade Teacher of Madison’s Anthony Seeger Campus School in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Driver went on to become a Psychology and Counselor Ed professor at JMU for over 30 years and retired to continue private practice as a psychologist in Harrisonburg. During her years at JMU, she had the privilege of leading the Semester Abroad to London in 1985; serving on the Virginia State Board of Psychology from 1988 to 1992; and was invited to participate in a 5-day White House Conference on Aging resulting in some very consequential legislation for hospice care. Dr. Driver enjoyed teaching and counseling. She supported and mentored many students and counselees, some of whom became lifelong friends.
Jackie’s high energy and caring and courageous spirit led her to look out for the welfare of people and animals. She had a special fondness for all animals and supported many pet and wildlife protection groups. She believed in equality of all people and worked for civil rights, women’s rights, and eventually the rights of the aging. She made it her purpose to accept people of all types, creeds, races, and nationalities. She traveled extensively and had many adventures, enjoying interacting with people of all cultures.
A Celebration of Life for Jackie will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren at 4197 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, Va. Pastor Bernie Fuska of Timberville Church of the Brethren will officiate and Pastor Jack Tucker will deliver the Eulogy. A meal will follow the service in the Church Hall provided by the Pleasant View Church. In honor of her love of nature, we will meet outdoors, weather permitting. Feel free to bring your favorite lawn chair and mask, if desired. Inurnment will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
