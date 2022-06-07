Dr. James Armstrong Hearn, “Jim”, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and formerly of Penn Laird, died on May 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Blanche Hearn.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hearn; father, John Thomas Hearn, MD of New Market; son, Andrew Hearn and his wife, Beth, of Athens, Ga.; daughter, Laura England of Port Charlotte, Fla.; son, David Hearn of Athens, Ga.; son, John Thomas Hearn III of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and sisters, Cathy Showalter of Timberville, Va., Debby Hearn of Signal Mountain, Tenn., and Mary Helen Butler of Miramar Beach, Fla.
Jim was born in Charlottesville, Va., Jan. 25, 1952. He grew up in rural Rockingham County, Va., where he graduated from Montevideo High School in 1970. He first pursued his passion for music by performing for local venues in Virginia, culminating in a Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1976. While continuing to enjoy playing music and raise a family, Jim graduated from the University of Virginia (UVA) School of Medicine in 1982 and entered Internal Medicine residency at Emory University followed by Fellowships in Endocrinology and Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology. Jim provided life extending cardiology interventions for countless patients in southern states throughout his more than 20-year career ending in Port Charlotte, Fla., where he was affiliated with Bayfront Health. He held leadership positions at Bayfront Port Charlotte including Chief of Staff (2011-2012), member of the Board of Directors (2014-2018) and Board Chair of Bayfront Port (2014-2015).
In typical fashion, Jim continued to play music with other area musicians wherever his Cardiology career led him, most notably in bands Coco Ray and The EL Smith Band. His instruments of choice were the piano and trumpet. His love of 60’s style music was well known among friends and family.
Jim will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and patients.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday, June 9, 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.