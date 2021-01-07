Dr. James (Jim) Colville passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2021. Born in Coatbridge, Scotland on June 13, 1936, he was the only child of David Laing Colville and Jessie Patrick Southerland Kilpatrick.
Jim attended Gartsherrie Academy and Albert Senior Secondary School until his graduation in 1953. After graduation, he was employed as an Apprentice Mine Surveyor by the National Board before emigrating to the United States in the spring of 1955. A work mentor recognized Jim’s talents on the summer of his arrival to America and encouraged him to attend university. Jim took that advice, enrolled in Purdue University and received a BSCE (Magna Cum Laude) and an MSCE in 1959 and 1960, respectively.
After graduation, Jim married the love of his life, Julianne Pritchard on June 25, 1960, in Danville, Ind. He worked as a structural engineer at the National Association of Home Builders in Rockville, Md. from 1960 until 1963. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1962 and then worked as a structural engineer for Stone and Webster Engineering in Boston, Mass. and William T. Hill Engineering in Dalton, Mass. before returning to school at the University of Texas Austin in August 1968, receiving his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering in August 1970. He then began a long and rewarding teaching career at The University of Maryland College Park from 1970 to 2000. During his tenure at UMD, Jim served as Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Research in the College of Engineering from 1981 to 1985 and as Chair of Civil Engineering from 1985-1995.
From 1976 to 1977, Jim was a Visiting Research Fellow and Lecturer in Civil Engineering at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland. He and his family held many wonderful memories from their time there together.
Jim was a registered professional engineer and a Fellow of ASCE, ACI, ASTM, and a Founding Member and Fellow of TMS. He served on numerous professional committees and was a Past President of TMS.
After retirement, Jim and Juli moved to Massanutten, Va., where he developed a keen interest in painting, becoming quite prolific in different mediums. During his life he was also active in several churches, enjoyed watching sports, playing poker and bridge with friends, and games with his family. Over the years, he and Juli enjoyed traveling and cruising.
Jim is survived by his wife, Juli; his three children, David (Michelle), Chris (Tammie), and Scott (Tess), plus granddaughters, Laurencia and Loretta, and great- grandsons, Dominick and Elijah. He will be missed by his immediate and extended family, as well as by the friends he made over a lifetime.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at Mt. Olivet Christian Church, 38 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Those wishing to honor Jim’s life may consider a donation to The ALS Association (https://www.als.org/get-involved/ways-give) or directly at the link (https://www.als.org/donate).
