Dr. Jay B. Landis, 87, of Harrisonburg, departed this life May 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Landis was born Sept. 20, 1932, in Lancaster, Pa., and was a son of the late Martin S. and Esther Good Landis.
On June 10, 1961, he married the former Peggy Heatwole, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Ann M. Landis (Susan Otto, partner) of Keezletown, and Jill I. Landis Snider (Craig, husband) of Broadway; three grandchildren, Rebecca Snider (Michael Yoder) of Goshen, Ind., Nathaniel Snider of Richmond, Va., and Timothy Snider of Broadway; a sister, Marlene Shepard of Ephrata, Pa.; brother, Martin C. Landis (Ruth), of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 1954, Jay received a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Eastern Mennonite University (then EMC) and a Master of Arts in English from Case-Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio in 1958. In 1976, he received a Doctor of Arts in English from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.
Dr. Landis was a beloved teacher. In 1956, he joined the faculty of Eastern Mennonite High School, later becoming a professor in the Language and Literature Department of Eastern Mennonite University until his retirement in 2007.
In his retirement he published Verse Assignments, a collection of his own poetry in 2013. He was an active member of Park View Mennonite Church and the Colloquy Sunday School class. He loved music and was a member of the church choir and the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society. He carefully tended his rose gardens and enjoyed sharing their beauty with others. Volunteer work included the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic, Patchwork Pantry, Artisans’ Hope and the Brethren Mennonite Heritage Center. He cherished his relationships with colleagues and students and was known for remembering many of their names years later. Throughout his life he endeavored to live out EMU’s proclaimed mission to espouse justice, show mercy for all, and walk humbly with God.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be live-streamed at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at pvmchurch.org. A private graveside service will be held at Weavers Cemetery, Harrisonburg, with Pastor Phil Kniss officiating. All who knew Jay are invited to visit the webpage JayBLandis.com after May 22 to share memories.
Memorial gifts may be made to Eastern Mennonite University, Language and Literature Department, 1200 Park Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or online at https://emu.edu/giving/.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.