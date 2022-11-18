Dr. John Robert “Bobby” Hanson, Ph.D., 86, of Staunton, passed away on October 26, 2022 in Staunton.
Dr. Hanson was one of four children, born to the late Benjamin S. and Emma G. Hanson, Sr., in Staunton, VA on September 20, 1936. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, Bobby graduated from Washington & Lee University and later received his Ph.D. in Mathematics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He was a math professor for more than 50 years at James Madison University and retired as Dean of Math and Science in 2017.
Bobby was an avid golfer and had more than 10 holes in one. In his later years when he was no longer able to play golf, he was still able to go to the course and offer instruction to his nephews.
Dr. Hanson was involved in the Stonewall Brigade Band. He was an active member of the Valley of Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics where he served on the board. He was also a member of Central United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and was known as Dr. Bobby.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hanson was preceded in death by his brothers Benjamin S. Hanson Jr., Charles W. Hanson, and Howard L. Hanson.
Bobby is survived by his three nephews, Dr. Benjamin S. Hanson, III (Jan), Richard G. Hanson (Teresa), and Robert C. Hanson (Allison); five great-nephews and three great-nieces.
Graveside services will be held on Monday November 28, 2022 at 11 AM at Thornrose Cemetery with Rev. Won Un officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 Noon at Central United Methodist Church following the graveside service. The family will receive friends following the service in the social hall.
Those wishing may share memories or online condolences by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
