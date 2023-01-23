Dr. John Thomas Glick, age 70, died Jan. 17, 2023, after a lengthy illness. He was born May 20, 1952, in Richmond, Va. to parents, Dr. Joseph L. Glick and the late Doris Lee Glick.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Nanny) Glick; two children, Mateo Glick and Terra Glick (daughter of Ruth Kampuries Glick); four siblings, Diane Glick Yerian, Debbie Glick Phillips (Steve), Dawn Glick Garland and Joe Glick Jr. (Felicia); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
A graduate of Harrisonburg High School (Class of 1970), William and Mary (Class of 1974), and The Medical College of Virginia (1978), John was a General Practitioner in the Elkton/Shenandoah area and a Medical Acupuncturist in Harrisonburg. He was an accomplished clinician, musician, humorist, naturalist, and playwright. John’s play, “Can’t Feel At Home”, tells the heartfelt story of families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains. It is an expression of his love and concern for the people of Elkton and Shenandoah.
Humor and healing were important to John. For decades, he and long-time friend, brother-in-law and colleague, Dr. Stephen Phillips entertained the local community as the comedic singing duo, Glick & Phillips. John also traveled the world with close friend, Patch Adams and served on the board of the Gesundheit! Institute. During one of these clowning trips, he met and fell in love with Nanny.
John was a skilled caregiver and an empathetic listener. His beautiful soul made a significant impact on the lives of everyone he encountered, locally and globally. He will be greatly missed but we are comforted knowing that his loving spirit continues in others.
It was John’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service to celebrate his life is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va. The service will begin at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Gesundheit! Institute at patchadams.org. Donations can also be made to the Blue Ridge Heritage Project at www.blueridgeheritage.com. Please note that your donations are for "The Children of Shenandoah.”
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
