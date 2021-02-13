Dr. Johnny Jackson (JJ) Wheelbarger, 83, a resident of Portland, Tenn., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Dr. Wheelbarger was born on Feb. 15, 1937, in Rockingham County, Va., and was a son of the late Charles and Roseie Minnick Wheelbarger. He grew up in the Ottobine community and received his early years of education from attending Mt. Clinton High School, Fulton School and Clover Hill School. Dr. Wheelbarger served in the air force. It was during his time in the air force that he became a devout Christian and felt a calling to become a minister.
Johnny is survived by his sisters, Mary Whitmore and Eva Click, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and members of the Propst family. He is preceded in death by his siblings Bessie Wheelbarger, Reba Nicholas, Andrew Wheelbarger, Glen Wheelbarger, and Frank Wheelbarger.
Dr. Wheelbarger is also preceded in death by his late wife, the former Bonnie Propst of Mount Solon, Va., who he married on Nov. 28, 1957. Johnny and Bonnie enjoyed 49 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in 2006. After marriage, the couple moved to Oklahoma where Dr. Wheelbarger was stationed at Altus AFB. After his discharge from the air force, Johnny immersed himself in education, earning a total of five college degrees, including several Masters degrees and one Doctorate. His studies were focused in the fields of education and ministry. His alma maters include Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma, Trevecca Nazarene College in Tennessee, University of Virginia, and George Peabody College for Teachers in Tennessee. He continued to embody a “life-long learner” mentality by becoming a college professor. Dr. Wheelbarger later served as a Pastor and Minister at several Nazarene and Methodist churches around the Springfield, Columbia, Auburn and White House area.
Dr. Wheelbarger and his wife purchased a home with acreage in Goodlettsville, Tenn., but they still enjoyed returning to the Shenandoah Valley to visit family and friends. After the passing of his wife, his church community embraced him as family. During the last several years of his life, Johnny became a part of Nancy Robinson and Donnie Castner's family. He attended their family gatherings, ball games, concerts and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with them. He was very instrumental in helping a youth band get started which later became known as The Spilt Milk Band. Due to his declining health the last 4 years of his life, Johnny resided at an assisted living facility, Richland Place, where he received loving care.
Johnny will always be remembered for his love of animals including his Tennessee Walking Horses, English Shepherd Dogs, and cats that he treated as children. You could always find him cracking jokes, telling stories, or spreading God’s Word.
In a final display of his passion for education, Dr. Wheelbarger requested that his body be donated to Vanderbilt University Medical School and Center for scientific research. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church (3851 Pleasant Grove Road, White House, Tenn.), which was Dr. Wheelbarger’s last assignment as Pastor. Please email any memories that you would like shared at the memorial service to his niece, Karen at TKLiskey@aol.com Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required inside the church.
