Dr. Joseph H. Caricofe, 91, of Bridgewater, Va., crossed the finish line of his earthly life on Jan. 21, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. J.H. was born on Dec. 17, 1931, to the late Rev. A. Joseph and Orpha Hess Caricofe in Luray, Va.
He graduated from William Fleming H.S. in Roanoke and then received a B.S. degree in Biology from Bridgewater College. After earning a medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia (VCU), he then completed an internship at Lancaster General Hospital. In 1958, Dr. Caricofe established a family practice in Union Bridge, Md. providing care in that community for 44 years. His expert care in that local community also included being on the FSK High School Football roster as the on-field physician as well as being the plant physician for Lehigh Portland Cement Company. J.H. was a member of the AMA, AAFP, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. After retiring from his practice, he focused his medical care on Carroll County Hospice, as well as the residents of both Brookfield Manor and Carroll Lutheran Village. He also did volunteer work at the Westminster Free Clinic.
J.H. is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Naff Caricofe; son, Michael and wife, Jennie, of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; daughters, Pam and Steve Flora of Harrisonburg, Va., Cyndy and Peter Larsen of Richmond, Va., and Carol and John White of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three nephews. J.H. was predeceased by his sister, Verna C. Moore, and a niece.
Along with completing 31 marathons, J.H. also enjoyed hiking, traveling, and collecting transportation tokens. After retirement, he invested time and energy in the hobby of framing, often finding old or sentimental photos and documents to frame for friends and community members. He was a devoted and active member of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren and then became a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren when they relocated in 2013.
The family will host a celebration of life in Bridgewater, Va. in early spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be given in his memory to any of the following: The Joanne Grossnickle Scholarship fund, BridgingLife, formerly Carroll Hospice, or the Forever Family fund at Bridgewater Retirement Community).
“And where does the power come from, to see the race to its end? From within.” - Eric Liddell
