Dr. Judith Townsend Rocchiccioli
Dr. Judith Townsend Rocchiccioli of Beaverdam, formerly of Harrisonburg and New Orleans, a professor, artist, and author, left this earth on Dec. 6, 2021, to reunite with her family that left before her. She was the daughter of Robert Lee Townsend and Kathryn Rosseau Townsend of Richmond. Dr. Rocchiccioli was also known by her pen name Judith Lucci.
She was a USA Today, WSJ, and Amazon best-selling author of the Women of Valor novels, and penned over 40 medical, crime, and psychological thrillers. She is best known for her Women of Valor series that depicts brave, smart, and remarkable women who made a difference. Judith also enjoyed a stunning clinical practice and academic career. She held graduate degrees from Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia. She retired as a professor of Graduate Nursing Studies from James Madison University. She leaves behind hundreds of nursing students and art students whose lives she was blessed to touch. She also was a silk and watercolor artist whose work has been shown in many galleries in the southern United States.
Dr. Rocchiccioli is survived by her son, Eric Townsend Rocchiccioli, his wife Kathryn, and daughter Tracy Rocchiccioli Cash. She also leaves her longtime partner, Eric Blumensen. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Jennifer Reed (Jinkens), Kaitlyn Rocchiccioli, Kyle Cash, Alexis Cash, Olivia Townsend Cash, Annika Grace Rocchiccioli, Mitchell Rocchiccioli, and Ethan Cash. Additionally, she leaves three beloved great-grandchildren, Jacob Reed, John Reed, and Jolee Reed of Beaverdam.
A life, so extraordinary, deserves a special celebration. In the coming year, a celebration of life will take place to honor all the wonder that was Dr. Judith Rocchiccioli. During this time loved ones and friends will come together to share memories, laughs, and happiness over her life that was lived to the fullest. Please send your contact information to CelebrateJTR@gmail.com and look out for more details in the new year.
