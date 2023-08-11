Dr. Linford Kulp Gehman, 90, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2023, at his home in Bergton, Va.
Linford was born April 30, 1933, to the late Abraham and Mary Gehman in Barto, Pa. He was the oldest of 10 children. Surviving are his brothers, Abraham Gehman (Drollene), Merrill Gehman (former spouse Diana Gehman), and Harley Gehman (Linda Herr), and his sisters, Rhoda Gehman, Johanna Gehman, and Ada Gehman. Also surviving are his sisters-in-law, Sandra Gehman and Genevieve Gehman. He was predeceased by his brothers, James Gehman, Ronald Gehman, and Dwight Gehman.
He married Rebecca Roeder on June 6, 1970, who survives. They were happily married for 53 years and could often be seen holding hands on walks together. They have two children: William Gehman (Melissa Whetzel) of Bergton and Kathleen Alderfer (Douglas) of Broadway. Linford was blessed with three grandsons who called him Pop Pop. They are Bryce Gehman (Kaylyn Beach), Isaac Alderfer, and Benjamin Alderfer, all of Broadway.
Linford graduated from Boyertown High School in 1951, Eastern Mennonite University in 1959, and Jefferson Medical School in 1963. He met his wife while working as an intern at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. He was called to volunteer for Mennonite Central Committee in Vietnam in 1965 where he served in a medical clinic for several years. Then he traveled to Biafra in 1969 where he served in a similar capacity. Becky waited faithfully for him back home in PA while he worked overseas.
In 1970 after their wedding, Linford and Becky moved from PA to Bergton, VA, to join Dr. Charles Hertzler in his medical practice. Linford practiced as a family physician at the Green Valley Clinic until 2015. He was known to his beloved community as Dr. Gehman, or some just called him Doc. He was one of the few remaining country doctors who still made house calls, carrying his black bag with him everywhere he went. After closing the clinic, he worked several years for E. A. Hawse Health Center in Mathias, W.Va., and volunteered at the Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic.
Linford was a member of the Bergton Ruritan Club. He served on the board and as a medical director of Pleasant View, Inc., for many years. Linford was also a member of the Mennonite Medical Association. He was an active member of Valley View Mennonite Church in Criders. His faith and spirituality were central to his beliefs, as evidenced by his selfless nature and the many ways he served his community.
His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sentara Cancer Center, First Choice Hospice, Pastor Mike Shenk, and loved ones who helped to care for him in his final weeks. His most devoted caregiver though was his loving wife, Becky.
Visitation hours will be on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, Broadway, Va. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Church followed by a meal. Live streaming will be available on Zoom at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85272550756.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mennonite Central Committee (PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501). Linford strongly believed in this organization whose mission is sharing God’s love and compassion for all through relief, development, and peace.
Arrangements will be handled by Grandle Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.