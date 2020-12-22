Dr. Lois Ellen (Shirky) Johnson
Dr. Lois Ellen (Shirky) Johnson passed on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Harrisonburg, Va. Born Dec. 13, 1930 in Chicago, daughter of Louis Richard and Inez Elizabeth Shirky, Lois married the late Dr. William Raymond Johnson.
Lois’ life was defined by her attitude, “Service is not a specific act, but an attitude and a way of living.” She was a graduate of Manchester College (1952) and of the University of Illinois Medical School. Licensed in 1960, Lois practiced pediatrics in Dayton and Cincinnati and was past Assistant Professor at the UC Medical School and Associate Director of the Adolescent Medicine Department. Lois and Bill helped organize the Cincinnati Adolescent Clinic and the Congregation of the Reconciliation. They were members of Blue Ash Presbyterian.
Lois served a 1995 medical mission in Burundi and was a physician for Manchester University’s Medical Practicum in Nicaragua. She and Bill were awarded the 2007 Humanitarian Service Award from Bridgewater Retirement Community (Va.).
She is survived by siblings, Sylvia Shirky Heffner and Richard Shirky; children, Dan, Dawn, Bill, David, and Karen Johnson, Judy Lawrence and Diane Fallon Johnson; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Wayne Shirky and Nancy Shirky MacFarlane.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Manchester University Medical Practicum via the University or https://17632.thankyou4caring.org/medical-practicum.
