Dr. Milton Shenk Good
On June 15, 2020, Milton Shenk Good, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and life-long devoted family physician, passed away at the age of 87.
Dr. Good was born in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, to Noah G. and Ella Shenk Good. On June 30th, 1956, Milton married his loving and supportive wife, Anna Mary Augsburger. A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College and Hahnemann Hospital, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Milton practiced medicine in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania for over 40 years. As a small town doctor, he maintained a family practice office, making many house calls and delivering numerous babies. During those years, he was on the staff of Lancaster General Hospital. Dr. Good’s artistic endeavors included photography and sculpture. He was passionate about traveling, skiing, and bicycling. He was known for his subtle humor, keen intellect, and devotion to God. For the past 18 years, he courageously worked through recovery from brain trauma with his devoted wife, Ann, by his side. He was encouraged by the words from Psalm 121 “I lift up my eyes to the hills — where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth.”
Milton was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Anita Good Stockheim. He is survived by two siblings, Doris Allegra Bomberger of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Ruth Elaine Denlinger of Fulks Run, Virginia. Milton and Anna Mary raised four children: Sonia Jeanne (married to Robert Lynn Horst) of Harrisonburg, Va., Erika Joan (married to Jeffrey Mark Norton) of Mt. Gretna, Pa., Don Milton Good (married to Suzanne Louise Hinish) of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Judith Annette Good of Elizabethtown, Pa. Milton delighted in his eight grandchildren: Nichole Marie Keiter, Danielle Lynn Aiello, Brittany Anne Norton, Michael Lynn Horst, Jonathan Mark Norton, Evan William Good, Daniel Aaron Horst, and Laura Elyse Good. He was blessed with twelve great-grandchildren.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Please consider making a contribution in Dr. Good’s memory to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852 or to Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Office of Advancement, Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.