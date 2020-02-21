Dr. Philip James loved teaching and he loved art. He dedicated much of his life to the combination of those two passions. As a teacher over an expansive career, he imparted his love of art to children, college students and teachers.
He began his career in public schools in Pennsylvania, continued it at the campus school of Illinois State University, and ultimately joined the faculty of James Madison University in 1975. At JMU, he taught art education to teachers-in-training, with a focus on special education. He was a member of the JMU faculty for 22 years, seven of which he served as Art Department Head. Two things of which he was most proud were creating the Summer Art Program for children at JMU and helping to found the OASIS Art Gallery in downtown Harrisonburg.
Dr. James was born in Pennsylvania on Nov. 21, 1932, one of six children. His sister, Ruth and brother, Nelson and sister-in-law, Betty, remain in Pennsylvania with their families; his brother Walter and his family live in California.
Phil is survived also by his wife Carol; their oldest son, Christopher and his family, Katrina and Casey; their middle son, Jason and his daughter, Korée, and their youngest son, Vijay. Phil’s loyal dog and cat, Argo and Noisy Man, respectively, also spent many hours by his side.
