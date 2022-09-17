Dr. Shelvin L. Arey
A memorial service for Dr. Shelvin Lee Arey, 88, who passed away on August 5, 2022, will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
The family wishes to express their sincere thank you for a all of the wonderful acts of kindness shown to them during this time.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
