Dr. Stephen L. Guinn
Dr. Stephen (Steve) Guinn, 73, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after a long and hard-fought struggle with a rare form of cancer. He will be missed by his devoted wife, Kathleen (Kathi) and daughter, Shanan, as well as his brother, Michael, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Steve, an Industrial Psychologist, served the community for over 40 years as Managing Partner and an Owner of Psychological Services of Pittsburgh, later named PSP Metrics. An avid golfer, fly fisherman, and talented target shooter, he was an active member of the Fox Chapel Golf Club, where he served on the Club’s Board of Directors. He was an active member of the Duquesne Club where he especially enjoyed the Wine, Art, Literary, and Culinary Societies.
He was a dedicated supporter of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, where he was a long-time member of the Board of Trustees and a member of the Advisory Board for Fallingwater. He was also a dedicated member of the Board for the Japan America Society of Pittsburgh.
In his spare time, Steve enjoyed his membership in the Northumberland Fusiliers, Pittsburgh’s Sherlock Holmes Club, as well as London’s Sherlock Holmes Society. He wrote poetry and prose and spent many enjoyable hours in his garden and his library.
Friends and family are invited to honor Steve at a Celebration of Life at the Fox Chapel Golf Club on Sunday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks and social distancing CDC recommendations will be followed.
To avoid allergy issues, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, www.waterlandlife.org.
Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.