A memorial service for Dr. Stephen R. Leaman, 62, who died on April 5, 2020, will be held at Lindale Mennonite Church on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. For those unable to attend, please visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdR_5IUCSdBxI-9bWK9qO4A where the service will be live streamed.
Masks are required to attend the service.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
