Dr. Stephen R. Leaman, 62, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 5, 2020, while bike riding. Steve Leaman was born on Sept. 7, 1957, in Lancaster, Pa., and was a son of Erma (Groff) Leaman of Lititz, Pa., and the late Paul G. Leaman Sr.
Dr. Leaman received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education and Biology from Eastern Mennonite College, Master’s Degree in Education from James Madison University and Doctorate in Education from Nova Southeastern University. He began his career in education as a science teacher and coach at Stonewall Jackson High School, continuing his career as the assistant principal and later principal at Broadway High School and then principal at Spotswood High School. He was an avid fan of the Broadway Gobblers' and Spotswood Trailblazers' efforts and achievements in academics, athletics, the arts and FFA.
Steve served the Lord willingly throughout his entire life. He was an active member of Lindale Mennonite Church, where he served in the past as a youth leader (alongside his wife), small group coordinator, Sunday school teacher, and mentor/mentee program coordinator. He currently was chair of the Missions and Services Committee and served on Church Council. He also worked as the Director of Advancement for Virginia Mennonite Missions. He loved his family, friends, students, staff and Virginia Mennonite Missions.
He loved to golf, bike, collect stamps, watercolor, pencil sketch and build things.
On June 9, 1979, he was united in marriage to his wife and best friend, Doris Weaver Leaman, who survives. Together they shared 40 years of marriage.
He is also survived by two children, Michelle Dawn Richards and husband, Ryland, of Lewiston, Maine, and Jonathan Alan Leaman and wife, Kate, of Elkhart, Ind.; siblings, Jay Leaman and wife, Judy, of Harrisonburg, Carl Leaman and wife, Charlene, of Leola, Pa., Naomi Weaver and husband, Jay, of Reinholds, Pa., and Paul Leaman Jr. and wife, Mary, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Hannah Richards, David Richards and Evan Richards; and his golfing friend, father-in-law, Samuel Weaver.
A private graveside service will be held at Lindale Cemetery with Pastors Owen Burkholder and Loren Horst officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 (Memo line: In honor of Steve Leaman) or online at vmmissions.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
