Susan Torma Beverly, 75, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully at her home on March 14, 2023. Susan was born in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 24, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Eva and Clarence Cougill.
Susan attended Montevideo High School and was a majorette and played on the basketball team. She graduated in 1966 and has stayed connected with many of her classmates throughout the years. In 1972, she graduated from Virginia Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts Education and began her career teaching at John B. Dey Elementary School. She completed a Masters of Education at Old Dominion University in 1975, and she subsequently completed a Doctor of Education at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1998. She was a school teacher and a principal for thirty-one years in the Virginia Beach School System.
In 1980, Susan was married to James Torma, a mechanical engineer for the U.S. Navy. With Jim, Susan became an avid fisherwoman, and she was excited to win a citation for her large tuna catch. She also obtained her scuba certification and enjoyed this activity with Jim on their many trips to island destinations. They traveled extensively both in the United States and abroad during their marriage. When Jim was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, she traveled with him to Peru, staying for over a month to provide him with wonderful experiences. Susan lovingly cared for Jim in their home until the last few weeks of his life. After Jim’s passing in 2008, Susan returned to school at Tidewater Community College and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked at Westminster Canterbury for seven years in the Hoy Center for memory care.
In 2009, Susan married her current husband, Thomas Beverly, a local architect. Her love of travel continued throughout their marriage, and Susan and Tom enjoyed a trip to Panama last fall. They participated in their neighborhood get togethers of Summer Sippers and progressive dinners as well as numerous church social gatherings. Susan was a faithful member of the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church since 1977, and she and Tom were members of the Good News Sunday school class.
Susan led a very active and fulfilling life. She was past president of the Broad Bay Point Greens Garden Club, and she continued to actively participate in the club until her passing. Susan had weekly fun and frivolities with her happy hour group of close women friends, which she fondly called the “Broad Bay Babes.” This group gave her great joy, as she was a complete “people person.” Susan volunteered at the front desk of Virginia Beach General Hospital for the past twenty years, and she was a lifetime member of the hospital auxiliary.
In 1997, Susan was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was successfully treated, but the cancer metastasized, and she struggled for many years with chemo and its unfortunate side effects. Throughout the years, she remained positive and kind, never complaining and choosing to be a happy person. She was also very thankful for her trusted oncologist, Dr. Thomas Alberico, who guided her faithfully as a friend as well as a doctor through her cancer journey. Susan became a model for breast cancer awareness fashion shows as a way to return thanks for her continued life. She loved her clothes and took pride in her glamorous outfits, many of which involved animal prints. Susan’s happy place was shopping at TJ Maxx with her mother and sister.
Susan was a true philanthropist. She served on the Virginia Wesleyan Board of Trustees for three terms. In 2011, she was inducted as an honorary member of VWU Chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. In 2021, she was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters for her friendship and support to the university. Susan had a love of the arts, and she generously funded the renovation of the fine arts building which was formally dedicated in 2021 as the Susan T. Beverly Hall. She also supported a serene space for outdoor programming which was dedicated as the Susan Beverly Grand Terrace and Pond. Susan, who was among the first group of students in the early years at VWU, maintained her love of this school throughout her life.
Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas Beverly; her sister, Nancy Hepner (Joey); her brother, John Cougill (Alison); nieces and nephews, Alex Long, Whitney Long (Modesto), Chandler Letzer (William), and Cameron Cougill. Also surviving are her stepdaughters, Roxanne Beverly (Mike), Melissa Dedmond, and Amy Guin (Kevin), and their children, Mackenzie Banks, Gavin Miller, Adalynn Zinno, Tucker Guin, and Preston Guin. Susan remained close to her first husband’s family, and she is survived by Jim’s sisters, Betty Intrieri (Frank), Barbara Griffin (Frank), and Betsy Kessler (Ed). Nieces and nephews include Doug Zajac (Amanda), Kristopher Zajac (Jessica), Thomas Zajac (Kristin), Tammy Maharamas (Craig), Nathan McManis (Elizabeth), Amanda Driscole (Jim), and Christopher Griffin.
Susan and her family were grateful for the loving and dedicated care she received from Visiting Angels and from Wings Over Virginia Hospice. In a very short time, her caregivers understood what a wonderful, special lady they were caring for.
Susan was cremated by the Cremation Society of Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church with a reception and luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s memory to Virginia Wesleyan University or to the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church.
We are missing our Susan, but acknowledge fully that she lived well, died peacefully and comfortably, and will always be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, her love of life, and her smile.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.