Dr. Wiley Thomas ‘Tom’ Hurt
Dr. Wiley Thomas “Tom” Hurt, age 87, of Baxter, Tenn., formerly of Chapel Hill, Tenn., died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Dr. Hurt was born in Chapel Hill, Tenn. and was the only child of the late Frank Leslie (Doc) and Norene Jones Hurt.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Skipworth Hurt, Baxter, Tenn.; children, Julie (John) Barker, Richmond, Va., David (Judy) Hurt, Knoxville, Tenn., and Scott Hurt, Harrisonburg, Va.; and five beloved grandchildren, Drew Barker, Emma (Matt) Kesler, Livi Barker, Will Hurt and Kelli Hurt.
Tom was a graduate of Forrest High in Chapel Hill, Tenn. He received his undergraduate degree from Austin Peay State University, his Master’s Degree from The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and later his Doctorate Degree from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He spent 40 years teaching Public Health at East Tennessee State University, The University of Nebraska and James Madison University. He retired from James Madison University in 1996 as a tenured Professor of Health Science and Golf Coach. He was professionally active in the American Public Health Association, The American School Health Association, and local/state health organizations. Tom authored more than 20 articles in Professional journals and one book. He was a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs and Vanderbilt University athletics.
A private family celebration of his life is planned for June in Tennessee.
Tom was devoted to animals his entire life so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local SPCA or an animal rescue organization of your choice.
