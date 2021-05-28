William Edwin (Ed) Reish, M.D., formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died May 27, 2021, in Broadway, Va., where he lived the past four years with his son and grandson’s families. He was born in McPherson, Kan., on April 27, 1925. He was the son of the late Rev. Joseph Daniel and Margaret Swank Reish Langdon. His family moved to Florida to the little town of Lorida, Fla., (then called Lake Istokpoga) when he was one year old and spent the first 16 years of his life there and attended Lorida schools. In 1943, his parents moved to Christiansburg, Va., where he graduated from high school. He spent two years in Civilian Public Service in Oregon and Michigan and Lyons Veterans Hospital in New Jersey. He graduated from Bridgewater College in 1950 with a B.S. in Science and then graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1954 with a Doctor of Medicine Degree. His internship was completed in 1955 from Sacred Heart Hospital, Norristown, Pa. From there he began family medical practice at Green Valley Clinic in Bergton July of 1955. In 1956, he moved to Harrisonburg, where he opened a family practice office and practiced there until his retirement in 1993.
He was a member of Academy of Family Practice, also a member of Virginia Medical Society, American Medical Association, as well as Rockingham Medical Society. He was a member of the medical staff at Rockingham Memorial Hospital from 1955 until 1993. He was a member of the Mt. Crawford Ruritan Club for over 50 years. He retired in 1993 and spent the winters in Florida.
He was a member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren. He was a lifetime deacon and taught Adult Sunday School for a number of years.
On June 24, 1951, he married Mary Katheryn Vest, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Merlin Thomas Reish, wife, Martha, of Broadway; three grandchildren, Micah Edwin, wife, Dayna, of Broadway, Marilyn Maarie and partner, Chad Hellwinckel, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Matthew Ellis, wife, Ilsa Cooke, of Rennes, France. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Silas Pearl and Seneca Marie Reish. Also surviving are one sister, Lois Zachman, Lorida, Fla.; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Elbert and Floyd Reish, and a sister, Arlene Moore; also, two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
His body was donated for medical science in Richmond.
A memorial service will be held at the Dayton Church of the Brethren Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.
Arrangements for services are provided by Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dayton Church of the Brethren, PO Box 236, Dayton, VA 22821 or the Lorida Church of the Brethren, PO Box 137, Lorida, FL 33857.
