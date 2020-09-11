Drehla (Michael) Sours, formerly of Mount Sidney, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Born July 16th, 1922 in Mount Solon, she was the daughter of the late Whitney and Carrie Michael.
She graduated in 1940 from North River High School and then received her teaching certificate in 1942 from Huntington College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
While teaching in Craigsville, Virginia, she met Melvin Hoye Sours and they were married in July of 1949. Melvin preceded her in death in August 2009.
She was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church for 65 years, where she served in a variety of roles in support of its mission.
In addition to her husband and parents, nine siblings have preceded her in death, six brothers, Weldon, Hinkle, Kay, William Levi (W.L.), Stanley and Leo Michael, and three sisters, Hester Jane, Dicie M. Hutchinson and Mardee M. Kiser.
She is survived by her son, Gene Sours and wife, Ann, of Churchville; daughter, Ann Goodson and husband, Gregory, of Scottsville; three grandchildren, Whitney Sours and wife, Misty, of Verona, Rebekah Castle and husband, Ron, of Fort Defiance, and Dean Goodson and wife, Jes, of Midlothian; seven great-grandchildren, Spencer, Aubrey and Carter Sours, Hattie and Daisy Castle, Eloise and Maeve Goodson, and siblings, Arthur Ray Michael, Wona Faye Puffernberger of Bridgewater, Ethel Lois Lam of Centerville and Flossie Nell Andrews of Harrisonburg.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Reed Hopkins officiating.
There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the building fund of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church, P O Box 118, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic face masks and social distancing will be required.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
