Drema Gail Atkinson Taylor, 76, of Hinton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Mrs. Taylor was born June 16, 1944, in Beckley, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Raymond C. and Edna Blake Massey Atkinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen Taylor; daughter, Tina Vieth; and a son, Robert James Atkinson.
Drema owned J&M Upholstery and had great faith in the Lord. She was always willing to help anyone in need.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Estes and wife, Kimberly, of Moorefield, W.Va., Teresa Chance and husband, Don, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Tammy Clasby of Appalachia, Va.; sister, Anna Wood and husband, Bud, of Briery Branch, Va.; brother, Hank Hensley of Cross Keys, Va., and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Kathy Brunk officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.