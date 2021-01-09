Duane Michael Sider, 68, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, following complications from Alzheimer’s. He was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Port Colborne, ON, Canada and was a son of the late Roy and Dorothy Myers Sider.
Duane led a life filled with family, music, travel, and a passion for teaching. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Messiah College in Pa.; and his Master’s from UVA. Following a move to Harrisonburg, he taught at Eastern Mennonite University for a number of years, and finished his career with Rosetta Stone, serving as their Learning Director and “Voice” for 17 years. He traveled extensively for both work and pleasure, reveling in every new adventure.
Duane had a beautiful singing voice, and a love of the arts, particularly theatre. He performed in a number of local productions with ShenanArts, and Valley Playhouse, where he also served as board president.
On July 30, 2004, he married Susan Morrell Comfort, who survives. In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by his first wife, Nancy Good; daughter, Ashley Sider and husband, Levi Kropf,of Portland, Ore.; two sons, J Sider and Julian Sider; four step-daughters, Jessica Comfort of Harrisonburg, Ellen Duncan and husband, Devin, of Dayton, Ohio, Patricia Johnson and husband, Tanner, of Harrisonburg, and Megan Comfort of Harrisonburg; three brothers, Vance Sider and wife, Judy, of Toronto, Canada, Kevin Sider and wife, Suzanne, of Toronto, Canada, and Craig Sider and wife, Laura, of Philadelphia, Pa.; as well as nine grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will commemorate his life in a private service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
