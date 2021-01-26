Duane Robson Lamb
Duane Robson Lamb, 67, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home. Duane was born in Waynesboro on Aug. 12, 1953, a son of the late Peggy Jean (McCauley) and Driver Robson Lamb.
He had worked for Reynolds in Grottoes.
Duane is survived by a son, Jeremiah Robson Lamb and wife, Tesla, of Grottoes; a sister, Peggy Vaughn and husband, William “Billy”, of Staunton; a brother, Dennis McCauley Lamb of Grottoes; caretaker and love of his life, Wanda Lamb; grandchildren, Abigail, Callie, Bailey, and Skyelynn; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Dana Caye Lamb; mother-in-law, Peggy Mayberry; and favorite dog, Killer.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Harriston Christian Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
